[Watch] Faf du Plessis holes out to long on for 44 runs in RR vs RCB vs RR IPL 2024 clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis was dismissed for 44 runs off 33 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The opening batter, who was dropped by Trent Boult only an over before, was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal as RR made their first breakthrough in the contest.

Du Plessis was part of a mammoth first-wicket partnership worth 125 runs with Virat Kohli. The pair had laid a solid foundation for the side, but could not switch gears and propel the team's run rate. The wickets in hand also did not play into factor as the pair continued to rotate strike and look for boundaries.

Faf du Plessis played second fiddle in the partnership, especially in the powerplay. The skipper tried to take on the spinners, but the duo of Ashwin and Chahal assumed control of the proceedings. He did score a couple of sixes off Trent Boult's third over to spike the scoring, but RCB still struggled to escalate and maintain the scoring.

The RCB skipper's on-and-off innings came to an end as his luck ran out and Jos Buttler took a comfortable catch.

Faf du Plessis' season has started on a shaky note. He had a bright cameo in the season opener against CSK, but was not among the runs in the next couple of matches.

RCB never found momentum after du Plessis' dismissal despite having wickets in hand

Even after du Plessis' dismissal in the 14th over, RCB were placed at 125-1 and were looking for a grandstand finish with wickets in hand. However, things did not pan out as planned though. The likes of Glenn Maxwell and debutant Saurav Chauhan did not fire as they were out for 1 and 9 respectively.

Cameron Green was largely at the non-striker's end in the death overs as Kohli took over. The opening batter went on to record his eighth IPL hundred, and steered RCB's total to 183-3 after 20 overs.

"The wicket looks quite different from the outside. It feels like it's flat, but the ball is holding up in the pitch, that's when you realise the pace changes. One of us (Virat or Faf) had to bat till the end. I feel this total is effective on this pitch. I am not coming in with any premeditation. I knew I couldn't got over aggressive, just that I had to keep the bowlers guessing. It's just experience and maturity of playing the conditions," Kohli said in the mid-innings interaction with the broadcasters.