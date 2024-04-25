[Watch] Faf du Plessis outfoxed by T Natarajan during SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan broke the dangerous-looking partnership between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis by dismissing the opposition captain during their IPL 2024 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

Du Plessis had gotten off to a rollicking start with 25 runs from 11 balls and the intention was clear to make the most of the powerplay. However, Natarajan quickly read the conditions and tried changing pace.

Faf du Plessis tried to flat bat a slower delivery bowled into the pitch from T Natarajan. However, the batter couldn't get enough contact to clear the inner field and lobbed it high in the air. Former SRH skipper Aiden Markram settled himself under it and took a simple catch to break the partnership.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

The RCB captain has been showing signs of returning to form after a tough start to IPL 2024. When on song, he can take the game away from the opposition single-handedly, so it was a pretty timely wicket from the hosts' perspective.

RCB need Patidar and Kohli to explode in second half

Soon after dismissing Du Plessis, SRH got another big wicket in the form of Will Jacks. The all-rounder tried a slog-sweep leg-spinner Mayank Markande but was done in the trajectory and saw his stumps castled.

After a quick start, Virat Kohli has somewhat slowed down and understandably so as RCB have lost a couple of big wickets. However, Rajat Patidar has given the visitors the momentum they needed.

The Madhya Pradesh batter is known for his ability to take down spinners and did just that with four back-to-back sixes off Mayank Markande. RCB will hope that Patidar and Kohli continue to up the ante as no total is safe with the way SRH have been batting this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback