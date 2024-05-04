[Watch] Faf du Plessis shows coin to the camera after toss in RCB vs GT IPL 2024 clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis showed the coin to the camera from a close range after it landed during the toss ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The incident took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

The outcome of tosses in the IPL has led to controversy, which began with RCB's away encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Match referee Javagal Srinath had appeared to flip the coin after picking it up from the ground, leading to MI opting to bowl first and recording a comfortable win.

After the clip of the questionable coin toss went viral on social media, and with Faf du Plessis imitating the incident to SRH skipper Pat Cummins in the subsequent fixture, some changes were made to ensure there is no foul play involved.

Soon after, the coins were marked with bold 'H' and 'T' to show the sides, and the cameraman was asked to zoom in on the coin right after it landed on the ground.

On this occasion, Faf du Plessis proceeded to pick up the coin and show it to the camera as the cameraman was making his way to focus on the ground.

After winning the toss, RCB opted to bowl first in a bid to keep their campaign alive.

"We will chase. It was a pretty good wicket against SRH. There has been rain around as well. We were a bit 50/50 on the decision. We were playing catch up cricket the whole time, so last couple of games have been good. I feel like from a batting perspective we have found our mojo a bit. We are playing the same team," du Plessis said at the toss.

RCB are on the lookout to claim their fourth win of their season. They finally have some momentum under their belt after winning their last two games, one of which came against tonight's opponents, the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Match referee had picked up the coin before it could be shown to cameras in MI vs KKR clash recently

The move to show the result of the coin toss to the cameras worked quite well with the process going smoothly since its inception midway through the tournament. However, during the recently held clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium, the protocol was not followed.

The home skipper Hardik Pandya had flipped the coin and away skipper Shreyas Iyer made his call. However, match referee Pankaj Dharmani picked up the coin from the ground before the cameraman could show the coin to the viewers for clarification.

