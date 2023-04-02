Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis pulled off one of the best catches in IPL 2023 so far to dismiss Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Hrithik Shokeen earlier tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Du Plessis is one of the best fielders in the world right now. The South African star has taken some incredible catches in his career so far, and he added one more to that long list earlier tonight while playing against the Mumbai Indians.

All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen came out to bat at number eight for the Mumbai Indians in their season opener against the Royal Challengers. Shokeen attempted a big shot off Harshal Patel's bowling towards the off-side in the 18th over of MI's innings.

However, Shokeen could not connect the ball well. The ball cleared the 30-yard circle, but it did not get enough distance. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who was standing inside the 30-yard circle, covered some distance and executed a phenomenal dive to complete the catch.

You can watch the video here:

Can Faf du Plessis help Royal Challengers Bangalore win their 1st match of IPL 2023?

After Hrithik Shokeen's dismissal, Arshad Khan arrived in the middle and shared a 48-run partnership with Tilak Varma for the eighth wicket. The duo guided MI to 171/7 in their 20 overs. Varma finished with an unbeaten 84.

Speaking with the host broadcaster after the first innings, Varma said:

"My plan was to adjust to the wicket and see how it was doing. It was holding slightly in the start. So, I thought I wanted to take my time and see how it goes. I always back my intent and my shots."

RCB need 172 runs to start their campaign on a winning note. It will be interesting to see if Faf du Plessis and Co. can pull off a successful run-chase.

