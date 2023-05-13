[Watch] Fans chant “Kohli, Kohli” near LSG’s dugout after SRH denied a no-ball in IPL 2023

In one of the most bizarre incidents, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans chanted “Kohli, Kohli” near the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)’s dugout during their game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

This came after Hyderabad were denied a no-ball off Avesh Khan’s bowling that went above the stumps during the penultimate over of SRH’s innings.

According to commentators, the crowd also threw nuts and bolts at the Lucknow team's dugout to make the situation worse.

Watch the video below:

Feel for GG morning lost the elections afternoon fan shouting kohli kohli behind his dug out. 🤣🤣 Reminder, never ever mess with KOHLI!Feel for GG morning lost the elections afternoon fan shouting kohli kohli behind his dug out. 🤣🤣 Reminder, never ever mess with KOHLI! 🔥Feel for GG morning lost the elections afternoon fan shouting kohli kohli behind his dug out. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/UPPTyneQ26

For the uninitiated, LSG have been at the heart of controversies this IPL following the infamous verbal spat between former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and Lucknow's Afghanistan-based player Naveen-ul-Haq as well as team mentor Gautam Gambhir. The trio were fined for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

That incident took place after Bangalore beat Lucknow in a low-scoring thriller by 18 runs on May 1 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The social media exchange, however, continued from Naveen during RCB’s game against MI, which they lost despite posting 199.

Here are the most notable Instagram stories indirectly exchanged between Naveen and Kohli:

ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 @iromeostark Naveen Ul Haq and his mangoes Naveen Ul Haq and his mangoes 😭 https://t.co/Tkos6Vqkhe

Kohli also shared a cryptic post as his Instagram story.

#cricket #viratkohli #indiancricket… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Virat Kohli shares a cryptic story on his Instagram. In the frame popular American actor Kevin Hart is stressing that he doesn't have time to hold grudges and that it's important to move on. What is Virat Kohli trying to imply here? Virat Kohli shares a cryptic story on his Instagram. In the frame popular American actor Kevin Hart is stressing that he doesn't have time to hold grudges and that it's important to move on. What is Virat Kohli trying to imply here?#cricket #viratkohli #indiancricket… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TnGOQhN1jc

Now the fans in Hyderabad tried to take a dig at LSG on behalf of Kohli, who enjoys a huge fanbase in the country, by throwing inappropriate items in their dugout.

Heinrich Klassen and Adul Samad help SRH set 183-run target for LSG

A clinical batting performance from Heinrich Klassen and Abdul Samad helped the SunRisers Hyderabad post 182/6 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Klassen scored 47 runs off 29 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Samad also hit 37 off 25 deliveries, including four sixes and one boundary.

Meanwhile, Anmolpreet Singh, captain Aiden Markram, and Rahul Tripathi also chipped in with 36, 28, and 20 runs, respectively.

For Lucknow, captain Krunal Pandya led from the front, returning with figures of 2/24. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, and Amit Mishra scalped one wicket apiece.

