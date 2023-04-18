[Watch] ‘Fearful’ Deepak Chahar immediately leaves the seat during MS Dhoni’s shadow practice for RCB vs CSK, video will leave you in splits

With his fearless batting, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is known to intimidate even the best bowlers in the world. When he gets going, it could be a nightmare for the bowlers.

Surprisingly, it happened to his own CSK teammate Deepak Chahar, who was sitting next to him during his shadow batting practice. A fearful-looking Chahar, who is currently injured, immediately left the seat in the dugout.

The incident took place during CSK's game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17, which the visitors won by eight runs.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Dhoni can be seen practicing his shots in the dugout. He intimidated Chahar as he finished his shadow shot in front of his face. The video will surely leave you in splits.

Watch the viral video below:

🦋𝒥𝓊𝒿𝓊 ♡〽️SD🦁 @jxjx7x_x

Chahar ~ Naney already injury la erukan 14 cr vangitu sumava ukara eruka odra..Chahar ~ Naney already injury la erukan 14 cr vangitu sumava ukara eruka odra..😂😂Chahar ~ Naney already injury la erukan 😂 https://t.co/bulAmoOAHr

For the uninitiated, Deepak Chahar, who was retained for Rs 14 crore, was recently substituted during Match 12 of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK. The pacer looked in discomfort after finishing his first over. He is currently recovering from a hamstring injury. It remains uncertain when Chahar will resume bowling in the tournament again.

Earlier, a back injury had sidelined him throughout IPL 2022 as CSK finished ninth in the IPL 2023 points table.

Chahar is not the only player injured in the CSK squad in the ongoing IPL 2023. Others on the list include Ben Stokes, Sisanda Magala, and Simarjit Singh, while MS Dhoni himself is managing his knee injury. Mukesh Choudhary, who scalped 16 wickets in 13 games during the IPL 2022 campaign, was previously ruled out of IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni in a purple patch with the bat in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni has been excellent with the bat in IPL 2023. He recently scored 14*(7), 12(3), and 32*(16) against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals, respectively.

The right-hander, though, could score only one unbeaten run as he only faced a solitary delivery against RCB. The 41-year-old will look to continue entertaining the audience as CSK aims to win their fifth IPL title in what is rumored to be Dhoni’s last IPL season.

With three wins out of the first five fixtures, CSK are currently placed third in the latest IPL 2023 points table.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra IPL 2023 Points Table - CSK moves to No.3 now. IPL 2023 Points Table - CSK moves to No.3 now. https://t.co/0RjEyBHdmJ

They will next lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home on Friday, April 21.

Poll : 0 votes