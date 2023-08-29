[Watch] "Finally got chance to bat"- Deepak Chahar hits 43 in Rajasthan Premier League 2023 

Indian bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar got an opportunity to bat after a long time in a competitive match during the third match of the ongoing Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

Chahar has missed out on action in the early part of the year due to an injury issue and made a comeback in IPL. He was a vital cog in Chennai Super Kings' bowling department in their victorious campaign this season. However, he did not get a chance to showcase his batting skills this year.

The 31-year-old tried to make up for it by batting in the middle-order in the Bhilwara Bulls' opening match of the Rajasthan Premier League on Monday (August 28). He walked in at the number five position in the first innings of the match against Shekhawati Soldiers and scored 43 (31) before departing in the 17th over.

Deepak Chahar shared the video of his batting knock on his Instagram handle and captioned the post:

Finally got chance to bat 😜 #rajasthan #yellow #basic

His CSK teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad teased him in the comments section, saying:

Bichme dot ball jyade hogaye😌🤪 [There was lot of dot-balls in-between].

"Mahi bhai would always sit with juniors"- Deepak Chahar on team culture at CSK during IPL

Deepak Chahar recently opened up about the team culture at CSK and revealed how captain MS Dhoni tries to make the youngsters comfortable when they come into the side. Speaking on Breakfast with Champions show, he said:

“When I joined the CSK team, I noticed that during the team dinner, people are sitting in two-three tables. One was occupied by seniors, the overseas player had the other one and then there are juniors. The new players often hesitate to speak. Mahi bhai would always sit with juniors. That’s fixed."

On CSK management and their methodology, Chahar added:

“The ambience is different. Like, everything is optional here. No one will say anything to you. No one will say ‘you go to practice or you go to the gym’. You are a professional cricketer. It’s your responsibility to see what’s best for you. You can practice if you want. Or do it tomorrow or don’t do it at all. You can rest if you want. However, you will have to perform on the ground. Everybody knows that. Nobody will blame you even if you lose the match. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) doesn’t say anything either. There is no pressure on anyone."

Deepak Chahar scalped 13 wickets across 10 games for CSK in IPL 2023.