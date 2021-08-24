"Watch out for some fireworks"- Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera have a message for RCB fans

New Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recruits Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have shared a message for the team's fans. Both players were seen addressing RCB fans in a video posted on the team's official Twitter handle.

The two Sri Lankan players and Tim David were the three overseas replacements named by the RCB ahead of the second phase of the IPL 2021 season. Wanindu Hasranga is excited to play for the RCB and this is what he had to say:

"Hello guys, this is Wanindu Hasaranga. I am excited to join RCB. This is going to be a fun ride. Join us and cheer for us. Stay safe."

Pacer Dushmantha Chameera also expressed his excitement about playing for RCB. He is looking forward to playing alongside star-studded players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. Chameera is hopeful of having an impact and said:

"This is Dushmantha Chameera from Sri Lanka. I am so so excited to join the Royal Challengers family in the IPL. Looking forward to play alongside Virat, ABD, Maxwell, Chahal and other talented players. Will give nothing but 100% to my RCB team. Watch out for some fireworks, stay indoors, wear a mask, keep supporting RCB. See you soon, bye for now."

What do Hasaranga, Chameera bring to the RCB side?

Wanindu Hasaranga was simply sensational against India in the recently-concluded limited-obvers series. The Indian batsmen found it hard to pick him and he wreaked havoc in one of the games, picking up figures of 4/9.

Hasaranga can also score valuable runs down the order and will provide depth to the RCB batting, a feature they have sorely missed over the years. This makes him a fantastic addition to this RCB outfit.

Dushmantha Chameera has got plenty of raw pace that could trouble the opposition batsmen. He also showed his batting ability against India, with some lusty blows towards the backend of the innings during the T20I series.

If RCB are to win the IPL 2021 season, Hasaranga and Chameera could prove to be the X-factor they need.

