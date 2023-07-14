[Watch] "Freefalling through the clouds"- Shikhar Dhawan goes on an adventurous sky-diving trip 

Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan recently went on an adventurous sky-diving trip during his time off from the cricket field. He was last seen in action during IPL 2023, where he led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise.

After a couple of seasons with Delhi Capitals, Dhawan moved to PBKS in 2022 after the franchise signed him up with a hefty paycheck at the mega-auction. Punjab team management also appointed him as the captain for IPL 2023 after they parted ways with Mayank Agarwal, who led the side the previous season without much success.

Shikhar Dhawan could not overturn Punjab Kings' fortunes as they finished eighth in the points table last season. The southpaw struggled with fitness issues throughout the season and also missed a couple of league games. In 11 games, he managed to score 373 runs at an average of 41.44, with 99 against SRH being his best score of the season.

'Gabbar' is currently enjoying his time off the field with adventurous activities. Dhawan gave a glimpse of it to his fans by sharing a reel on his official Instagram handle. He captioned it:

"Freefalling through the clouds, living life to the fullest! 💫

"He is like a guardian of the team"- Punjab Kings' keeper Jitesh Sharma on his captain Shikhar Dhawan

PBKS wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma recently opened up about Shikhar Dhawan's positive influence on the team. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Jitesh Sharma said:

"He (Shikhar Dhawan) is like a guardian of the team. For him, players having the right attitude is more important than the number of runs that have been scored. He expects the players to be mentally present in the game and give their best, which is great."

On batting advice he took from Dhawan, the Vidarbha player added:

"I used to ask him what should I do to score big and not just cameos. He told me to just feel positive about my game and back my skills. The positivity that he keeps around him is really good."

