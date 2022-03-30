[Watch] From spending time in gym to celebrating birthdays; Mumbai Indians give a sneak peek of their daily routine

Mumbai Indians cricketers have been sweating it out in training to return to winning ways after the loss against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2022 opener on Sunday.

The franchise recently shared a video giving their millions of fans across the globe a sneak peek into their daily routine. They captioned the video as:

"सकाळचा नाश्ता: 1 cup चहा, 1 plate पोहे आणि 1 𝐌𝐈 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲. P.S. Spot our cutest pool player here! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians."

#OneFamily #DilKholKe सकाळचा नाश्ता: 1 cup चहा, 1 plate पोहे आणि 1 𝐌𝐈 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲P.S. Spot our cutest pool player here! 🥺 #MumbaiIndians MI TV

The video started with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma sweating it out in the gym. Ace fast bowler Tymal Mills was also spotted inside the gym.

After the gym session, the players celebrated teammate Anmolpreet Singh's birthday before Rohit and Mills' daughters were seen enjoying themselves in the MI arena.

The short clip also showed Kieron Pollard and the Mumbai skipper enjoying their time together during a promotional video shoot.

"It was a good outing but the entire team is a bit disappointed" - Mumbai Indians head coach reflects on defeat vs DC

Mahela Jayawardene admitted that they were a bit disappointed after losing to Delhi in their season-opener.

Mumbai failed to defend 177 against DC despite reducing Rishabh Pant's team to 72/5 at one stage. Having picked up all the specialized batters, MI underestimated the slogging powers of Lalit Yadav and Shardul Thakur, who revived the DC innings. Axar Patel replaced Thakur to join Lalit in the middle and helped the north Indian side win the match with 10 balls to spare.

Speaking on MI TV, Jayawardene said:

“Bowling-wise, we executed well but the consistency was not there. We gave a lot of easy boundaries away. Especially, last-ball boundaries, we gave them in at least nine or ten overs. I think [there are] a lot of areas for us to improve, discuss going forward. Overall, it was a good outing but the entire team is a bit disappointed."

The five-time IPL champions will hope to put in an improved performance and avoid the same mistakes when they take on the Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Sports Academy on April 2.

Edited by Diptanil Roy