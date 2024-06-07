[Watch] Gautam Gambhir visits Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar 

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir visited Khatu Shyam temple to seek blessings in Sikar, Rajasthan, on Friday (June 7). The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor was seen in a blue T-shirt doing rituals at the sacred place.

Gambhir usually offers prayers at various ancient temples across India. He recently visited Kalighat and Kamakhya temples in Kolkata and Guwahati, respectively, during the IPL 2024.

Gambhir recently turned around the fortunes of KKR, who won their third IPL trophy after a gap of 10 years. The achievement came after he joined the team as a mentor. The Knight Riders beat SunRisers Hyderabad thrice this season, including Qualifier 1 and final, to be crowned new champions.

As a player, Gautam Gambhir had led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The 42-year-old was part of India’s winning teams during the 2007 and 2011 World Cups (T20Is and ODIs).

“He reads the game well” – Lalchand Rajput backs Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India's head coach

Former India coach Lalchand Rajput has backed Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India’s new head coach across formats. Rajput, who served as India’s coach at the 2007 T20 World Cup, recently told PTI:

“Gambhir is a no-nonsense guy, he has played cricket the hard way and he reads the game well and that has been seen for KKR as well.

“KKR was the same team last year and you see the difference that he made this year. He is a shrewd tactician as well. I am sure with all his experience — he has won two World Cup (wins) as a player — that will really add value. He is a good candidate, but it all depends upon BCCI who they want. He will be the right candidate to take Indian cricket forward,” he added.

Gambhir recently said that he would be grateful if he gets the coaching role for Team India. He told ANI:

“There is no bigger honor than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid has confirmed that he has not re-applied for the coaching position. The new coach has to serve for a minimum term of 3.5 years.

