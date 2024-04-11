[Watch] Gerald Coetzee roars after having the last laugh against Rajat Patidar in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Gerald Coetzee won the mini-battle against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar. He dismissed the latter during the IPL 2024 game between the two teams on Thursday, April 11.

Coetzee came back into the attack during the 12th over of the first innings and was pumped for back-to-back sixes by Patidar over cow corner. That also brought up a fantastic half-century and a welcome back to form for the Indian batter.

However, Rajat Patidar was then surprised by a well-directed short ball. He could only get a glove on it as it lobbed safely into the hands of wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Gerald Coetzee was fired up, venting out all the frustration of the two sixes.

Here's the video:

After a rough patch, Patidar finally struck some form and looked in ominous touch. This made his wicket at that juncture in the game extremely timely for the Mumbai Indians.

Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis' partnership gives RCB the platform they needed

RCB didn't get to the best of starts to their innings as they lost Virat Kohli (3) and Will Jacks (8) pretty early. They needed skipper Faf du Plessis to steady the ship alongside Rajat Patidar and that's exactly how things panned out. The duo gradually began to put pressure back on the bowlers.

While Du Plessis began the partnership as the aggressor, he eventually was happy playing second fiddle to Patidar, who showed glimpses of getting back to his absolute best. The 82-run stand between the two helped the visitors lay a solid platform.

However, the wickets of Patidar and Glenn Maxwell in successive overs pegged RCB back. It meant that Du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik had to consolidate. The duo will look to explode at the back end and get to that 200-run mark on a good pitch.