[Watch] Glenn Maxwell dismissed trying to play a reverse sweep in RCB-RR encounter

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was dismissed trying to play a fancy reverse sweep off the bowling of Sandeep Sharma for a well-made 54 off 33 deliveries in a must-win game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14.

Maxwell's innings included five boundaries and three sixes as he helped provide impetus to the RCB batting after the loss of Virat Kohli's wicket for a laborious 19-ball 18.

However, just as the Australian was getting set to explode, he tried one shot too many and perished in the third ball of the 18th over.

Here is a video of Glenn Maxwell's dismissal:

Winning the toss and batting first, RCB got off to a sedate start, scoring just 42 runs off the powerplay despite not losing any wickets. However, Maxwell's arrival and his partnership with Orange Cap holder Faf du Plessis of 69 off 47 balls gave the side much-needed momentum.

They eventually finished at 171/5 in their 20 overs, with Anuj Rawat playing a useful cameo at the end, scoring 29 off 11 balls.

"I think that finish left us above par" - RCB Director Mike Hesson on the team's batting against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore director of cricket operations Mike Hesson felt that the score mounted by his side against the Rajasthan Royals was a few runs above par. RCB finished at 171-5 in their 20 overs, scoring a crucial 18 runs off the final over.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Hesson credited youngster Anuj Rawat for his finishing kick that enabled RCB to get a few runs above par. He added:

"I think the score is a bit above par, depends on how well we bowl now. I think everyone who played in the middle, including Faf reckoned 160 would be good. I think that finish left us above par, good for Anuj too who has been shuffled around the order. We have a couple of injuries which forced our hand, but a good opportunity for Bracewell today with his finger spin."

Hesson also spoke about being aware of the precarious position the team finds itself in, having to win all their remaining games for playoff hopes.

"Doesn’t get any bigger, and we are aware of that," he added. "The gap between games, the first couple of days we were reflecting on what happened in Mumbai, but then to prep for this one. There’s been a lot of talk on how the surface has played, the bowlers have a clear indication of how to operate."

RCB have lost their previous two games, dropping them to seventh place with 10 points in 11 games.

After the RR game, they will play the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) away and the Gujarat Titans at home to finish on May 18 and May 21.

