[Watch] Glenn Maxwell imitates Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tried to imitate his teammate Virat Kohli's batting during a recent practice session ahead of IPL 2024.

The entire Bengaluru contingent reached Chennai on Wednesday to commence preparations for the opening match of the season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two popular sides will lock horns in the curtain raiser of IPL 2024 on Friday, March 22.

The official X handle of IPL shared a video to give fans a glimpse of RCB's net session in Chennai. In the video, Glenn Maxwell could be seen having fun, imitating Virat Kohli, who was batting in the nets. The Australian all-rounder tried to imitate the shots and the mannerisms of Kohli, who was in front of him.

"Five gun batters"- Aakash Chopra on RCB's batting line-up ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently analyzed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting department ahead of IPL 2024. He pointed out that the RCB side have great depth in their batting unit with multiple match-winners.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Look at their batting. You will have Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli at the start. Then comes Cameron Green followed by either Glenn Maxwell or Rajat Patidar - these five gun batters. If you feel Rajat Patidar wasn't in form in Tests, it doesn't matter, whoever reaches the Chinnaswamy regains his form."

On the middle-order and back-up options in the batting department, Chopra added:

"This team also has Will Jacks among the backups. So they have a lot of options. The top five or six are as good as you can have. Faf and Kohli were very consistent last year and Maxi has also become consistent now. He is a very good player and Cameron Green is gun."

