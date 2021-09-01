Watch: "Go well as you always do, legend!" - RCB pays heartfelt tribute to former player Dale Steyn after his retirement announcement

The cricketing fraternity has been sending good wishes to Dale Steyn after he announced his retirement from professional cricket yesterday (August 31). His former IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), also paid a heartfelt tribute to their former player by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

Dale Steyn made his IPL debut in 2008 and played for an RCB side led by Rahul Dravid. Interestingly, his last season in the IPL also came with the RCB side in 2020, where he played three games in the UAE. Overall, Steyn has played 33 games for RCB and picked up 32 wickets at an average of 28.81, with 3/18 as his best figures.

On Wednesday (September 1), RCB thanked Steyn for all the magical moments he produced with the ball on the field and also for guiding their young players. They then proceeded to wish the legend a happy retirement. RCB shared the following post and captioned it:

"Happy Retirement, Dale Steyn. Thank you for guiding the youngsters and for giving us many memorable moments during your time at RCB. Go well as you always do, legend! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #DaleSteyn"

I’ll always remember my first Test wicket: Dale Steyn

Speaking to South Africa Cricket magazine, Steyn opened up about how he will always treasure the memories of his first Test wicket when he dismissed English batsman Marcus Trescothick with a brilliant incoming delivery. On the matter, Steyn said:

"The one I’ll always remember is my first Test wicket, Marcus Trescothick. You can’t get it any better. Great batter and it hit the middle stump. Everyone’s like always, middle stump! I prefer to hit off stump… nipping away to the right-hander, top of off. I got Michael Vaughan out like that. I only wanted to take one wicket for South Africa and that’s why I remember the first one. It’s the one that really matters."

