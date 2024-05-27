Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrated their third Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 victory with Rinku Singh. The Knight Riders successfully chased down 114 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

Asked to bowl first, Kolkata were right on the money from the word go. Mitchell Starc dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the first over before Vaibhav Arora removed Travis Head in the second. Since then, it was all KKR as they bundled out SRH for 113 runs in 18.3 overs. Andre Russell picked up three wickets, while Starc and Harshit Rana returned with two apiece.

It was an easy run chase for KKR as they crossed the line in just 10.3 overs. Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten on 52 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 200 to help the team secure the win convincingly.

Trending

Soon after Venkatesh Iyer hit the winning runs, the players, support staff, and everyone involved with the franchise came onto the pitch to celebrate the victory.

In a video that recently surfaced on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan was seen hugging Rinku Singh in joy. The video has gone viral on social media and has been re-shared multiple times.

While hugging Rinku, Shah Rukh, the celebrated Bollywood actor was heard saying:

"God’s plan bro yoo babyyy."

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Shah Rukh and Rinku Singh share a special bond after his heroics with the bat last year, including hitting five sixes in the last over off Yash Dayal against the Gujarat Titans.

"I am really looking forward to Rinku" - When Shah Rukh Khan expressed desire to see the KKR youngster in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Despite being one of the most celebrated youngsters in world cricket in the last 12 months, Rinku Singh had a difficult outing in IPL 2024. He aggregated only 168 runs in 11 innings and had only a few opportunities with the top order doing the heavy lifting.

Despite success for the Men in Blue, where he averages 89 in 15 T20Is, Rinku was surprisingly left out of India's 15-member squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

However, not long ago, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his desire to see the youngster from Aligarh in the Indian squad for the mega event. During an interview on Star Sports, he said:

"Such amazing players are playing for the country. I am really looking forward to Rinku, Inshallah being in the World Cup Squad and some other youngsters from other teams also."

"Some of them deserve it so much, but my personal wish is that Rinku makes it to the team. I will be so happy. That will be the high point for me," he added.

Rinku Singh has been included in the four-member reserve list for the big-ticket event alongside Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️