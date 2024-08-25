[Watch] "Good shot bhaiya" - Sanju Samson spotted playing pickleball with UAE player Chirag Suri 

  • home icon
By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Aug 25, 2024 20:16 IST
Sanju Samson was playing pickleball with Chirag Suri (Image: Instagram/csuri128)
Star Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is currently enjoying his time off the field. The wicketkeeper-batter participated in a pickleball game with United Arab Emirates cricketer Chirag Suri.

Chirag shared a clip from their pickleball session on his Instagram profile. The video had a hilarious background music of a kid saying, "Good shot bhaiya (Good shot brother)." The UAE player used the same words for the caption as well.

Interestingly, even Sanju Samson commented the same thing under the Instagram reel. You can watch the reel shared by Suri right here:

Chirag Suri and Sanju Samson played pickleball against Harman Suri and Krishna Lakhani in the reel shared by the UAE player. The video has received more than 700 likes so far, with 50 fans leaving a comment under it as well.

In the short game shared by Chirag on his profile, he and Sanju won the point. Chirag celebrated the point aggressively with a smile on his face.

Sanju Samson is currently in the United Arab Emirates

The Indian cricketers are currently on a rare break from the sport. While some capped Indian players are busy in the Buchi Babu Tournament, others are enjoying vacations and off time with their loved ones. Samson posted on his Instagram story earlier today that he has landed in the United Arab Emirates.

Soon after, Samson joined Chirag Suri and others for a pickleball game. Suri also shared a picture with Sanju and four other people who accompanied them. The location was not mentioned in the story, but a logo of Emirates NBD is visible in the background. Surprisingly, when Sanju reshared the story on his profile, he decided to blur out the Emirates NBD logo.

Samson will likely return to the cricket field in October when India play against Bangladesh in a home T20I series. The first T20I will take place on October 6 in Gwalior.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
