Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni clicked a few pictures with the ground staff present in Visakhapatnam after the Men in Yellow's match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, March 31.

CSK took to Twitter (now known as X) to post a picture of Dhoni with the ground staff, who were understandably thrilled to be in the same frame.

A fan present in the stadium also took a video of the moment when several members of the ground staff were seen rushing towards MS Dhoni to ensure that they did not miss out on featuring in the group picture.

The smiles on their faces while running towards Dhoni spoke volumes about just how big a star the former Indian captain continues to be.

MS Dhoni's cameo gives CSK supporters something to smile about

The Chennai Super Kings had a tough day at the office as they came up short against the Capitals in Visakhapatnam. Chasing a target of 192, Ruturaj Gaikwad and his men couldn't get any momentum in their innings, and in the end, it was a bit too much to do for the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni, however, batted for the first time in IPL 2024 and ensured that he thrilled the fans who had been waiting to see him bat with bated breath. The veteran scored 37* runs off just 16 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes. He showed that even at the age of 42, he can still clear the boundary comfortably against world-class bowlers.

Dhoni scored 20 runs off the final over from Anrich Nortje and hit the last ball of the game for a six, just like he has on most occasions in his career. Chennai certainly have to ponder Dhoni's ideal position as it seems he is too good to be batting at No. 8.