[Watch] GT batter Kane Williamson greets SRH owner Kavya Maran with a friendly hug after IPL 2024 match gets washed out in Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Kane Williamson interacted with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran and management members. This came after the IPL 2024 match between the two teams got washed out on Thursday, May 16. The persistent showers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad forced the match officials to abandon the game without a toss.

Both teams shared a point each as a result. Gujarat Titans ended their IPL 2024 campaign with 12 points from 14 games, while SRH became the third team after KKR and RR to reach the playoffs.

The Hyderabad franchise shared a video on their official X handle to give fans a glimpse of Kane Williamson's meet with SRH management. In it, he could be seen warmly greeting Kavya Maran and others in the stands at the Stadium in Hyderabad.

You can watch the video below:

A look at Kane Williamson's journey with SRH in IPL

Kane Williamson is highly popular in Hyderabad due to his association with Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for several years over the past decade. The fans shower him with affection and call him 'Kane mama'. He represented SRH in eight seasons between 2015 and 2022 and scored 2101 runs at an average of 36.22, including 18 half-centuries across 76 games.

He captained the Hyderabad franchise in 46 of those matches. IPL 2018 was Kane Williamson's best season with the franchise, as he led them to the finals, where they eventually lost to CSK. He won the orange cap that year, amassing 735 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 142.44.

After SRH management parted ways with David Warner, they retained Williamson. They paid a hefty pay cheque of 14 crores ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and appointed him captain.

However, things didn't go as planned in IPL 2022, as Sunrisers endured a dismal run, ending up in the eighth position on the points table. Williamson battled injury issues throughout the season and could only score 216 runs in 13 innings at a poor strike rate of 93.50. This forced the SRH management to look past him.