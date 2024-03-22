[Watch] GT captain Shubman Gill meets former skipper Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma ahead of GT vs MI match in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill will have his first IPL 2024 assignment against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24. Coincidentally, Gill will be up against the former GT skipper alongside whom he tasted a lot of success in the past two seasons.

Hardik and Gill understandably share great camaraderie given the time they spent together at the Titans as well as for Team India. The bonding was seen in a video posted by the Gujarat Titans on Instagram as Gill gave Pandya a warm hug.

Shubman Gill was also seen meeting the likes of Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and former MI skipper Rohit Sharma. Here's the video:

Having won the IPL with GT in 2022 and finishing as runner-up last year, Hardik Pandya naturally has a great bond with other former teammates as well. He was seen having an animated chat with the likes of Jayant Yadav and Rahul Tewatia.

Kane Williamson believes in Shubman Gill's leadership ability

Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson could certainly be a part of GT's leadership group, now that they do not have Hardik Pandya's experience to bank on.

While Shubman Gill doesn't have a truckload of captaincy experience, Williamson believes the opener has the ability to make smart decisions and should back himself.

On this, here's what he was quoted as saying by PTI:

"He (Gill) is a great player and has a great cricketing brain, and I would certainly encourage him to walk that path and take his decisions. No doubt he will look to do the same. I will be more than happy to help Shubman in any way I can and he knows that."

Kane Williamson was ruled out of the IPL 2023 season as he injured his knee in the opening game while fielding in the deep. The Titans will hope for a massive season from the Kiwi veteran in their bid to go deep in the tournament.