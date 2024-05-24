[Watch] GT captain Shubman Gill spotted in cool avatar at the airport after IPL 2024 campaign

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill was spotted at the airport in a cool avatar following the end of his team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign. The 24-year-old can be seen wearing a casual outfit on his way to his car in a social media post. He looked dapper in a printed Blue T-shirt, white trousers, and matching sneakers.

Gill enjoys a flamboyant lifestyle on and off the field. Apart from the game, he is often seen hanging out with Bollywood star kids and has also lent his voice to the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. His rise in Indian cricket has made him a sought-after cricketer for advertisements.

On the professional front, Shubman Gill finished as the second-highest run-getter for the Titans this IPL season. The right-hander amassed 426 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.73, including a century against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Punjab-born player also scored two half-centuries.

As a skipper, Gill looked promising in his debut season as he managed just five wins as GT finished eighth ahead of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the points table. Unfortunately, their last two league games against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were abandoned due to rain.

“It was a bit unfortunate for Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh” – Yuvraj Singh on India’s selection for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, brand ambassador of the 2024 T20 World Cup, was gutted as Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh failed to find a place in India’s main squad for the ICC event. The legendary all-rounder recently told the ICC:

“It was hard to, if you look at the guys, it was a hard squad to make, and unfortunately couple of really guys missed out, but that’s just the nature of selecting the World Cup squad, I guess.”

“It was a bit unfortunate for Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh. “Unfortunate for him and Shubman obviously, scoring tons of runs, from the last year someone who has scored the most number of hundreds for India. From the last two years, and to miss out, as I said, that’s the nature of selecting a World Cup squad, and I’m sure these guys will be the first ones whenever there’s an opportunity,” Yuvraj added.

Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

