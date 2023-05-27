[Watch] GT contingent celebrate after thumping win against MI in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) reached the finals of IPL 2023 in style with a commanding 62-run victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday (May 26). After debuting last year, this is their second straight entry into the finals.

Last year, the Titans beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the summit clash and lifted the IPL trophy in their maiden season.

GT batted first on Friday night against the MI side and notched up a daunting total of 233/3 on the back of a spectacular century from Shubman Gill (129). The youngster looked in excellent form as he smashed the MI bowlers all around the park en route to his third century in four matches.

Mohit Sharma (5/10) then complemented Gill's batting efforts with a magnificent spell with the ball to restrict Mumbai Indians to 171 in 18.2 overs. Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets apiece.

After a resounding win against five-time champions MI in a knock-out game, the GT contingent celebrated joyfully in their team camp in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat franchise gave a glimpse of the festivities by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned the post:

"Gujarat Titans came out with flying colours following a thunderous show in the do-or-die game! 🤩💪 The GT family gathered to cherish the moment and applaud our Titans' remarkable performance in #Qualifier2!| #PhariAavaDe | #TATAIPL 2023 Playoffs."

You can watch the video below:

I was a bit lucky to bag the five wickets: GT pacer Mohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma mentioned that he was lucky to bag a fifer against Mumbai Indians on Friday night. He also opened up that MI middle-order batters put pressure on them with their onslaught even after losing early wickets.

Mohit Sharma said:

"I was a bit lucky to bag the five wickets. It was a bit difficult. The way Surya and Tilak batted, it seemed like the game could have slipped from our hands. I knew when Surya was against me, there isn't room for experimentation."

Mohit added:

"He already had two to three shots for every ball and that's what we had discussed. It's okay to concede sixes of length balls but stick to the plan. Once he was dismissed, we knew the game was in our bag. We've lost some games from those situations and have won some. So, we knew the game is not over until we're back in the dressing room."

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final on Sunday, May 28, in Ahmedabad.

