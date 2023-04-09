[Watch] GT pacer Yash Dayal takes a stunning catch after collision with wicketkeeper KS Bharat to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Yash Dayal took a stunning catch to dismiss the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, April 9.

Chasing a steep target of 205, Rahmanullah Gurbaz tried to give KKR a brisk start by hitting a six and four in the first couple of overs.

However, his innings got cut short in the third over when Gurbaz tried to advance down the track against Mohammed Shami in an attempt to hit a pull shot.

An alert Shami got wind of his initial movement and shortened his length, which hurried the batter. The ball touched the gloves and went up in the air.

Wicketkeeper KS Bharat and pacer Yash Dayal, who was at short fine-leg, went for the catch without calling properly. Dayal eventually took it cleanly after a mini-collision with Bharat on the ground.

Vijay Shankar's blazing half-century helps GT to 204/4 vs KKR in IPL 2023

After opting to bat first, the Gujarat Titans managed to score a daunting total of 204/4 in the first innings. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha got starts but did not make substantial contributions. Sai Sudharsan held one end well with a composed half-century, his second on the trot.

Filling in the big shoes of Hardik Pandya, who missed the contest due to health reasons, Vijay Shankar (63*) made sure that GT did not miss their regular captain. He smashed a brilliant half-century and provided the much-needed impetus in the death overs to finish the innings on a high note.

Reflecting on his knock at the mid-innings break, Shankar said:

"It's just that I am enjoying more this year. Last season, something was off. This time, I came into the IPL with good form. The team backed me and retained me. Just wanted to give something back. I have been working a lot with Gary and the other support staff since we started the camp.

"It was a little tough. Got injured during the World Cup. I didn't do well in the last two IPL tournaments. Being part of the national team is just part of the process. If you keep playing well, the national team will take care of it on its own. Really want to thank everyone at the NCA. Worked really hard on my fitness there!"

At the time of writing, KKR were 128/3 at the end of 13.1 overs with Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh batting in the middle.

