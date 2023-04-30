[Watch] GT players celebrate Ashish Nehra's birthday after a clinical win against KKR in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra turned 44 on Saturday, April 29. It was a memorable day for him on the field as his team won their IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR batted first after losing the toss and scored 179/7 on the back of a magnificent knock from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (81 off 39 balls).

GT then chased down the target in 17.5 overs and won the match comfortably by seven wickets. Vijay Shankar (51* off 24 balls), Shubman Gill (49), and David Miller (32* off 18 balls) contributed with vital knocks.

After the match, the GT contingent got together and celebrated Nehra's birthday. The Gujarat franchise's official Instagram handle gave a glimpse of the birthday festivities by sharing a video. They captioned it:

"A convincing win 🟰 A perfect gift for Nehraji’s birthday! 🥰Our Titans capped off a superb day with a heartwarming celebration! 💙 #AavaDe #KKRvGT"

You can watch the video below:

"We've got a great balance in the team"- GT batter David Miller after the victory vs KKR

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, David Miller opined that they have a great balance on their side.

The South African credited Vijay Shankar for taking the aggressive route and hitting a quick-fire half-century during their partnership. Miller said:

"It was a great win again. The guys set up a great platform. They're doing a superb job upfront. Chasing can always get hair raising but batting with someone like Vijay was great. He needed one six and then he got away. Watching from the other end was quite nice. (Behind the scenes) It's the cliched thing of sticking to your processes. We've got a great balance in the team."

He added:

"The seamers are great up front and the spinners in the middle. We're always competing in every game and not getting blown away. It's about staying in the hunt for as long as possible. The confidence comes from winning games and we've been doing that."

Gujarat Titans will next face Delhi Capitals on May 2 in Ahmedabad.

Poll : 0 votes