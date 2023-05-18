[Watch] GT’s Shubman Gill strikes Spiderman pose at movie promotions

Gujarat Titans (GT) superstar batter Shubman Gill recently struck the Spider-Man pose at a promotional event for the upcoming movie. In a video shared on Instagram, the 23-year-old can be seen alongside two guys wearing Spider-Man costumes.

The development comes ahead of the theatrical release of the Hollywood film – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” on June 1, a day ahead of its planned release in the US.

Watch Shubman Gill with Spider-Man pose below:

For the film’s Hindi and Punjabi dubbed versions, Gill has lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man, called Pavitr Prabhakar.

The upcoming flick is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. The film is slated to release in 10 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali.

In a recent interview, Shubman Gill expressed his love for Spider-Man, as quoted by News 18. He said:

“I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me."

Gill added:

"Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie.”

Shubman Gill smashes maiden IPL century as GT qualifies for IPL 2023 playoffs

Shubman Gill recently smashed his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as his franchise GT qualified for the playoffs. The right-handed batter smashed 101 runs off 58 balls at a staggering strike rate of 174.14, including 13 boundaries and a six, as GT beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 34 runs.

The Punjab-born batter is currently the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2023. Gill has, so far, amassed 576 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 146.19, including a ton and four half-centuries. He will look to continue his stellar form with the bat as GT chase back-to-back IPL trophies.

Gill will next be in action against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 21

