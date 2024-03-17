WATCH: Gujarat Titans unveil their new official match jersey for the 2024 IPL

Gujarat Titans have unveiled their new official match jersey for the 2024 IPL season. The franchise took to its official social media handle on X and announced it via a fiery video featuring a jersey of skipper Shubman Gill. They also included a link for fans of the franchise to purchase their new kit.

"𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫! Here's unveiling our latest gear ahead of TATA IPL 2024 season!"

After winning the IPL title in their first-ever season against all odds in 2022, the Gujarat Titans came agonizingly close to pulling off a double last year. They lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets (via the DLS method) in the final.

A new season and a new beginning for the Gujarat Titans

The Titans, who were led by Hardik Pandya in the previous two editions of the IPL, have named prolific Indian batter Shubman Gill as their new captain ahead of the 2024 season. Pandya was traded to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming edition.

At the age of just 24, it will be a huge responsibility for Gill to lead the batting line-up and the dressing room for the Titans. Last season's Orange Cap winner will be hoping to replicate his sublime touch with the bat in addition to honing his skills as a captain.

Apart from missing Hardik Pandya at the helm, the team will certainly miss the experience of pacer Mohammed Shami who ended up as the highest wicket taker last season with 28 scalps to his name. Nevertheless, with several new domestic and international additions, the squad looks all set to challenge for the IPL title.

Gujarat Titans will begin their 2024 IPL campaign against their former skipper's new but familiar home, the Mumbai Indians, on Sunday, March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.