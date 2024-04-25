[Watch] "Haan, bat mil gaya" - Rinku Singh finally gets another bat from Virat Kohli after breaking the previous one 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh's recent constant request for a new bat from Virat Kohli seems to have worked, as he brandished the new willow on Thursday.

A little while back during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) trip to Eden Gardens, a video had went viral on social media, where Rinku was seen pleading with Virat Kohli for a new bat, after having broken the one gifted by the ace batter earlier in the season.

Kohli was left surprised upon hearing that the bat broke, that too while being used against a spinner. Rinku was persistent in his earnest request, promising Kohli that the next bat will not break under any circumstances.

Expand Tweet

Ahead of KKR's home clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rinku was asked whether he got a bat or not. Rinku replied with a smile that he did indeed, and showed it to the fans amid some cheers.

Have a look at the video right here:

Expand Tweet

Rinku Singh, who has had a rather subdued season so far following KKR top order's red-hot form, will be looking to hit some huge sixes with the new bat when the opportunity arises.

Virat Kohli had gifted Rinku Singh one of his bats after KKR's seven-wicket win over RCB at the Chinnaswamy

Rinku Singh had got a hold of one of Kohli's bats after the latter gifted him the willow in the Chinnaswamy dressing room. The members from opposite sides of the clash between KKR and RCB converged after the contest ended.

Rinku Singh had posted a story on Instagram, where he thanked Kohli for the bat as well as his advice. The left-handed batter is on the course of representing India at the 2024 T20 World Cup based on his performances in national colors since his debut last year.

KKR are scheduled to face PBKS on Friday, April 26 at Eden Gardens. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are placed second on the points table with 10 points from seven matches in the tournament so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback