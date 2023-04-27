[WATCH] “Haan bhaiya kya haal hain?” - Sanju Samson wins fans’ hearts by obliging to answer call while clicking selfie

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson won fans’ hearts with his gesture of answering a call while clicking a selfie with some supporters.

It’s no secret that Samson has a loyal fan following and the craze for the Kerala cricketer is evident in a recent video posted on Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter handle.

Rajasthan will face Chennai Super Kings in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27. Ahead of the game RR’s social media handle shared a clip of a heartwarming interaction between the franchise skipper and fans.

The video begins with Samson clicking a selfie with a fan’s phone. In the midst of the same, the mobile started ringing. Some fans urged the cricketer to pick up the call and the keeper-batter sportingly obliged. He interacted with the caller and said:

“Haan bhaiya kya haal hain?” (Hello brother, how is everything?)

Samson’s gesture is met with a roar of appreciation from fans. The cricketer then smiles and walks away.

“We don’t play for ourselves, we play for the team” - Sanju Samson to teammates after loss to RCB

Rajasthan Royals will go into the game against CSK with back-to-back losses in their last two matches. After going down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 runs, they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven runs.

Samson gave a pep talk to the team after RR failed to get over the line against RCB. He said:

“The style of our team and our franchise is to stay humble. When we are going high and when we are going low, we believe in ourselves - as simple as that. We believe in each one of us, believe in yourself. There is no pointing fingers; that’s the rule we need to follow.

“In this team, I believe that no one has played for their spots. We go in each and every time to do it for our team. So I would like to remind you that we don’t play for ourselves, we play for the team.”

In seven IPL 2023 matches, Samson has scored 181 runs at an average of 25.86 and a strike rate of 158.77, with two half-centuries.

