[Watch] "HAAR NAHI MANUGA" - Deepak Chahar trains hard as he gears up for IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar recently gave fans a glimpse of his training routine ahead of the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahar shared a video on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 6, in which he can be seen sweating it out in an intense training session. Captioning the post, the 31-year-old wrote:

"HAAR NAHI MANUGA RAR NAHI THANUGA . Jai Bajrang Bali 🙏"

Deepak Chahar performed multiple workouts at a cricket ground and a gym. He was seen pushing a manual cricket pitch roller along with running exercises.

IPL 2024 is Deepak Chahar's best bet to get back into the national selectors' reckoning ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup

Deepak Chahar is a great exponent of swing bowling and with his capability to chip in with the bat lower down the order, the Rajasthan-born cricketer seemed like a perfect fit for India's white-ball teams.

While his career began with a lot of promise, it was marred by several injuries. He last played a T20I in December 2023, where he conceded 44 runs from four overs and picked up two wickets against Australia.

He was part of the Men in Blue squad for the subsequent three-match T20I series in South Africa. However, he later opted out of the tour after his father suffered a brain stroke.

Chahar will aim to perform admirably in IPL 2024 as he looks to make a strong case for himself on the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup. He bagged 13 wickets from 10 matches in the previous edition at an economy rate of 8.74.

He missed a few matches for his team after suffering a hamstring injury during a match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The MS Dhoni-led CSK side trumped Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final, securing a five-wicket victory (DLS method) to clinch a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

