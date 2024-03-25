[Watch] Hardik Pandya awkwardly hugs Rohit Sharma; latter engages in animated conversation with new MI captain 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya rather awkwardly hugged Rohit Sharma from behind after his side's six-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24. After Pandya hugged Rohit, the latter was seen having an animated conversation with the all-rounder.

Pandya did not have a great start to his stint as MI captain. He was booed at the toss on his home ground - fans making it amply clear who they prefer as the leader of the Mumbai franchise. MI then went on to lose the game by a close margin. Pandya (0/30 from three overs) made no impact with the ball and was out for 11 off four balls in the chase.

During a post-match interaction between players from the two teams, Pandya is seen approaching Rohit, who is involved in a conversation with some members from the Gujarat Titans camp. The Mumbai Indians captain hugs him from behind. Following this, Rohit starts having a chat with the all-rounder, trying to drive home a point or two in a rather animated manner.

Rohit contributed 43 off 29 after Mumbai Indians were set a target of 169 by Gujarat Titans. The experienced opener hit seven fours and one six, adding 77 runs for the third wicket with Dewald Brevis (46 off 38). However, Rohit fell to R Sai Kishore, trapped lbw as he missed his sweep.

The dismissal of the Mumbai Indians opener proved to be a huge moment in the game as Gujarat Titans gained the upper hand following his exit. Brevis chipped a return catch to Mohit Sharma, while Tilak Varma contributed 25 off 19, but fell to Spencer Johnson just when Mumbai needed him to carry on.

The big-hitting Tim David struggled for 11 off 10 and fell to Mohit. He miscued a slower bouncer and was brilliantly caught by David Miller. Pandya (11 off 4) was out in the last over as Mumbai Indians stumbled in the chase.

Sai Sudharsan guides GT to 168/6 against Pandya-led MI

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 45 off 39 for Gujarat, guiding his side to a competitive score of 168/6. Jasprit Bumrah, who starred for Mumbai Indians with 3/14, cleaned up GT opener Wriddhiman Saha (19) with a brilliant yorker from wide of the crease.

Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill contributed 31 off 22, but fell to the guile of veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. MI kept chipping away at the wickets, but Sudharsan kept the scoreboard moving at the other end. A handy cameo from Rahul Tewatia (22 off 15) also aided GT's cause.