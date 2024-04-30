[Watch] Hardik Pandya departs for golden duck as KL Rahul takes low catch in LSG vs MI IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya failed to deliver with the bat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (April 30). The right-hander departed for a golden duck, caught by his LSG counterpart KL Rahul off Naveen-ul-Haq.

The dismissal came in the sixth over of MI innings. Naveen bowled a pitched-up delivery and Pandya went for a drive but ended up getting an outside edge that carried to Rahul behind the stumps.

With that, the Super Giants took back-to-back wickets as Tilak Varma was run out on the previous delivery by Ravi Bishnoi. The five-time IPL champions MI looked in a spot of bother with 27/4 after 5.2 overs.

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya has failed to deliver with the bat for MI this season. The right-hander has amassed 197 runs in 10 matches without any half-century. With the ball, he has managed just four wickets at an economy of 11.94 so far.

The all-rounder would look to make amends ahead of the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. He will serve as Rohit Sharma's deputy at the ICC showpiece event, which will take place in June.

LSG strike early against MI in IPL 2024 match

A clinical bowling display helped Lucknow Super Giants dominate Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Tuesday. Apart from Pandya and Varma, Mohsin Khan and Marcus Stoinis sent back Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav for 4 (5) and 10 (6), respectively.

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 41/4 after eight overs, with Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera at the crease.

Nith-placed MI are coming on the back of losses against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), respectively. They will look to return to winning ways to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

On the other hand, LSG suffered a seven-wicket loss to RR in their last outing. They are fifth in the points table with five wins in nine matches.

