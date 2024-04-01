[Watch] Hardik Pandya holes out to long-on for 34 off 21 in MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya got off to a brilliant start against Rajasthan Royals but failed to consolidate. The right-handed batter scored 34 runs off 21 balls in an innings laced with six fours. The knock came in MI's first home game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

The dismissal came during the 10th over of MI innings, bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg spinner bowled a tossed-up delivery on the middle and leg stump. Pandya got lured and tried to loft it over long-on but ended up miscuing it to Rovman Powell in the deep. Powell settled in to complete the sky-high catch.

Watch the video below:

With the dismissal, MI were reduced to 76/5 after 9.3 overs.

Pandya previously scored 11 (4) and 24 (20) against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively. Mumbai lost the two games by six and 31 runs, respectively. They are now eyeing for their first win of this season.

On the other hand, the Royals are coming off the back of consecutive wins over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 and 12 runs, respectively.

Trent Boult breathes fire as Rajasthan Royals dominate Hardik Pandya and Co. in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical bowling display from Trent Boult helped Rajasthan Royals dominate Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Monday. The left-arm pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis for golden ducks. That came as skipper Sanju Samson chose to bowl first after winning the toss.

Nandre Burger then joined the act and dismissed Ishan Kishan to leave MI reeling at 20/4. Pandya then shared a 56-run partnership with Tilak Varma before falling prey to Chahal in the deep.

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 83/6, with Tim David and Tilak Varma at the crease. Piyush Chawla was the last batter to be dismissed thanks to a blinder from Shimron Hetmyer.

