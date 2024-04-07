[Watch] Hardik Pandya mistimes a full toss off Anrich Nortje in MI vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya missed out on a knee-high full-toss as he holed out to deep backward square leg in the IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The Capitals got the wicket just when it seemed like the all-rounder will take the game completely away from them.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the innings bowled by right-arm speedster Anrich Nortje. The South African pacer sent out a knee-high full toss that was meant to be put away for a boundary. However, the Baroda-born cricketer hit it straight to the deep backward square leg fielder where the substitute fielder Jake Fraser-McGurk took a straightforward catch to walk back for 39 off 33 deliveries.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant sent the home side into batting after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan made a blistering start as they propelled their side to 75-0 in six overs. While Rohit and Ishan mustered 40+ runs, Suryakumar Yadav perished for a two-ball duck on his first hit after returning to action.

Romario Shepherd's final-over pyrotechnics propel MI to a formidable total

Romario Shepherd (Image Credits: Twitter)

The five-time champions were largely helped by the final-over fireworks from the West Indian seam-bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd. The right-hander was on strike for the entirety of the final over and slammed Nortje for 32 runs, including four massive sixes and finished unbeaten at 39 off 10 deliveries.

At the other end stood Tim David, who finished unbeaten at 45 off 21 balls with 2 fours and 4 maximums. The Singapore-born cricketer also shared critical half-century partnerships with Pandya and Shepherd. Having slammed 234 in 20 overs, the home side should fancy themselves to beat the Capitals for their first win of the season.

Should the Capitals lose this, it will be their fourth loss of the tournament.