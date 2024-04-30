[Watch] Hardik Pandya's fiery reaction as Mohammad Nabi takes KL Rahul's well-judged catch at boundary in LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya came up with a fiery reaction after dismissing his Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) counterpart KL Rahul in IPL 2024. Ekana Cricket Stadium hosted the clash on Tuesday, April 30.

The reaction came when Mohammad Nabi took a well-judged catch on the edge of the boundary rope in the eighth over of LSG's run chase. As a result, Rahul failed to cash in on a good start, departing for 28 runs off 22 balls, including one six and three boundaries.

Pandya bowled a length ball and Rahul went hard at it towards the deep mid-wicket. Nabi, with his one leg in the air, balanced himself while taking the catch at a good height and kept himself inside the field of play. It was indeed a superb catch from Nabi and Pandya was elated with a pumping celebration.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

With the wicket, Pandya provided the much-needed breakthrough for MI by reducing LSG to 59/2 after 7.2 overs. The all-rounder also avenged his catch-out dismissal for a golden duck via Rahul earlier this match.

Despite departing cheaply, Rahul remains one of the leading run-scorers in IPL 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 406 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 143.46, including three half-centuries. The Karnataka batter, though, failed to find a place in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will take in the US and the West Indies in June.

MI set a 145-run target for LSG in IPL 2024 encounter

Fighting knocks from Nehal Wadhera, Ishan Kishan and Tim David helped Mumbai post 144/7 against LSG in IPL on Tuesday.

Wadhera top scored with 46 runs off 41 balls in an innings featuring two sixes and four boundaries. David stayed unbeaten on 35 off 18 deliveries with the aid of one six and three boundaries. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan also chipped in with 32 off 36.

Mohsin Khan emerged as the leading wicket-taker for LSG, returning with two wickets. Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, and Naveen-ul-Haq bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, the Super Giants were 114/3 after 14.3 overs, with Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis at the crease. Deepak Hooda was the last batter to be dismissed, caught by Jasprit Bumrah at mid-off off Hardik Pandya's bowling.

Follow the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback