[Watch] Hardik Pandya's son Agastya shows off his cute dance moves  

Allrounder Hardik Pandya's son Agastya recently showed off his dance moves, leaving cricket fans in awe of his cuteness. He is the only child of the newly appointed captain of the Ahmedabad IPL franchise. Agastya Pandya turned one last year on July 31.

His mother and Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, gave fans a glimpse of the little dancing star by sharing a story on her official Instagram handle. Fans can see 1-year old Agastya adorably shaking his legs to the beat of a groovy tune.

You can view the story here.

Hardik Pandya is a complete family man off the field. He keeps giving fans sneak-peeks of his fun times with his son by sharing reels and posts on his Instagram account. You can watch one below, in which Hardik and Agastya are having fun playing indoor cricket.

Super excited to start this new journey in the new IPL team Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya

After being appointed as the skipper of the new Ahmedabad franchise, Pandya conveyed his gratitude to the management. The star all-rounder thanked them for showing faith in him by handing him the captaincy role.

Pandya also expressed his excitement about commencing a new journey with Ahmedabad after a seven-year-long successful association with Mumbai Indians.

"Super excited to start this new journey in the new IPL team Ahmedabad. Just wanted to take this opportunity to thank the owners, the management for putting their faith in me as the captain of this team. It's a new era for us and I'm excited (for) what lies ahead. What I can promise you is this team will always fight and give their all," said Hardik Pandya.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hardik Pandya is currently working hard to attain optimum fitness levels. Due to this, he is out of the reckoning for the selection of Indian teams across formats.

Edited by Diptanil Roy