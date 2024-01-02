[Watch] Hardik Pandya sweats it out in home gym amidst uncertainty over India comeback

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen doing the hard yards in a gym at his home in a video posted on Instagram. The video began with Hardik sharing some light moments with his pets as well as his son Agastya.

Further, Hardik was seen doing weight training and working on strengthening his legs as well as the upper body. He seemed to be in high spirits and looked focused on his recovery.

Here's the video:

Question remains on Hardik Pandya's comeback timeline

Hardik Pandya has been away from any competitive cricketing action since he suffered an ankle injury during India's 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh. Trying to stop the ball from going past him, Hardik slipped while stretching out his foot and fell awkwardly on his ankle.

Despite the team management trying to get him back for the backend of the tournament, Hardik was unfortunately ruled out. His big-match temperament was something India dearly missed in the final.

However, the Men in Blue now have to look ahead to the T20 World Cup in June later this year and Hardik Pandya will once again be a key asset to the team. He has been leading the T20I team for over a year and there have been several reports, some of which claimed that he could be back as the captain for the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Suryakumar Yadav rolled over his ankle in South Africa and is unlikely to be in the Afghanistan T20Is. India are aware that they cannot afford to rush Hardik back and then lose him again for a longer injury lay-off.

With a little more than a week left for the Afghanistan series to begin, it will be interesting to see whether Hardik makes his comeback as India's captain or directly in IPL 2024 as Mumbai Indians' newly-appointed skipper.

