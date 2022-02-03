[Watch] Hardik Pandya sweats it out in the nets with some trademark clean hitting 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is currently returning to full fitness in Mumbai, was recently seen honing his hitting skills in the nets. The newly-appointed Ahmedabad captain was not available for selection for the upcoming home series against West Indies.

The 28-year-old, after staying relatively uncontested for the all-rounder spot in the Indian side, now faces stiff competition. The emergence of Venkatesh Iyer and the improved performances of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar will require Pandya to be at his best to retain his spot.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, the player could be seen focusing on power hitting in the nets. The all-rounder connected with all of the deliveries with sheer perfection. He captioned the video:

"In my happy space."

Hardik Pandya opted to skip the Vijay Hazare tournament to focus on his rehab and returning to the Indian national team. He was dropped from the side following a disappointing T20 World Cup in the UAE. The all-rounder's inability to bowl consistently has severely hampered the balance of the team as of late.

Hardik Pandya looks forward to new captaincy role with Ahmedabad franchise

After not being retained by Mumbai Indians, Pandya found himself in the auction pool, where he was roped in by the new Ahmedabad team.

He recently spoke about the honor of being able to lead his home state and the influence of the captains he has played under so far in his career. He said:

"To be very honest I was very excited when I got to know I will be playing for my state. It is my home state where I was born and brought up. It is going to be an exciting and new opportunity for me because I have always been a player who wanted to take up a lot of responsibility and ownership of things. I want to create some nice culture where all the players get an equal opportunity - one for all and all for one."

The all-rounder was the first choice pick for Ahmedabad in the player draft and was given a deal worth ₹15 crores.

