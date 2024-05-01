[Watch] Harpreet Brar sends back Shivam Dube for golden duck in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Harpreet Brar took the prized wicket of Shivam Dube in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk on Wednesday (May 1). The in-form batter departed for a golden duck as the hosts lost two wickets off back-to-back deliveries.

The dismissal came in the ninth over. Brar bowled a tossed-up delivery on the leg stump and Dube was shaping to play toward mid-wicket but the ball straightened after it pitched. The left-hander quickly went for the review after being given out by the on-field umpire. The replays showed the ball would've crashed on the top of the middle stump.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Despite his failure, Dube is one of the leading run-scorers in IPL. The 30-year-old has amassed 350 runs in 10 matches, including three half-centuries. His sublime form helped him find a place in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is set to be played in the US and the West Indies in June.

Meanwhile, Harpreet Brar has scalped six wickets in 10 matches. The tally can get better at the end of the innings.

CSK lose quick wickets against PBKS in IPL 2024 match

A clinical bowling display after powerplays helped Punjab Kings come roaring back into their game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in IPL on Wednesday. Apart from Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar dismissed Ravindra Jadeja cheaply via an lbw dismissal.

At the time of writing, the Super Kings were 85/3 after 13 overs, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sameer Rizvi at the crease.

Fourth-placed CSK would look to continue their winning run following their 78-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match.

On the other hand, Punjab are coming on the back of a famous 262-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in their last game. It was the highest-ever chase in a T20 match.

With three wins in nine matches, PBKS are still alive in the race for IPL 2024 playoffs.

Follow the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback