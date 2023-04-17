(Watch) Harshal Patel cleans up Devon Conway with a brilliant dipping yorker

Royal Challengers Bangalore seamer Harshal Patel got the vital wicket of opener Devon Conway to stop the Chennai Super Kings' onslaught in the ongoing clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 17). The right-arm seamer got the better of the left-hander, but not before he put the Yellow Brigade on track for a steep total.

The dismissal occurred in the 16th over as the right-arm bowler sent down a dipping yorker, something he had looked to try throughout the day. However, the 32-year-old executed it perfectly on this occasion as Conway missed the ball completely after coming down the pitch. It was Patel's first wicket in the game.

Conway batted fantastically throughout the innings for his 45-ball 83, laced with six fours and as many maximums. The New Zealand batter scored 47 against the Lucknow Super Giants and 50 against the Rajasthan Royals.

However, the hard-fought fifty against the Royals at the Chidambaram Stadium resulted in a narrow defeat.

Harshal Patel has struggled in IPL 2023

Harshal, who couldn't finish his quota due to bowling two waist-high full tosses, hasn't been at his best, taking five wickets in four matches before the ongoing game and conceding 10.73 runs per over.

Last year, the Gujarat-born seamer took a decent 19 wickets in 15 games. He won the Purple Cap in the 2021 season as the Royal Challengers reached the playoffs. His efforts in the 2021 edition also earned him a national call-up. Having made his debut in late 2021, Harshal has picked up 29 wickets in 25 matches at 26.55. He made it to India's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup but failed to play a game.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings finished with a lofty 226-6 after losing the toss as Shivam Dube scored a fifty alongside Conway. Faf du Plessis and Co. will need to scale the highest run-chase in IPL history to win the contest.

