[Watch] Harshal Patel misses the stumps while trying to run-out non-striker on last ball of RCB vs LSG match

Harshal Patel missed out on a run-out that could have stopped the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from losing their match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last night (April 10) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The incident happened on the final ball of the match. The Lucknow Super Giants needed one run off the final ball with one wicket in hand. Tailenders Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi were in the middle for LSG, while Harshal Patel had the responsibility to bowl the final delivery.

Patel tried to outsmart Bishnoi by trying to dislodge the bails at the non-striker's end while he tried to race towards the striker's end for a single. The Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler unluckily missed the stumps while running. It would have been a tie had Patel taken the bails off.

Bishnoi was way out of his crease, and Patel attempted another run-out, but since he had crossed the bowling crease, the umpires did not consider the appeal. Patel bowled the delivery next, and wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik fumbled behind the stumps as Khan and Bishnoi stole a single to help LSG win by one wicket.

You can watch the video of Harshal's unsuccessful 'Mankad' attempt right here:

Harshal Patel took 2 wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore last night

The match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Lucknow Super Giants entertained the fans a lot. The game was full of ups and downs, with LSG pulling off a close win on the final ball in the end.

Harshal Patel bowled four overs for RCB, conceding 48 runs at an economy rate of 12. Captain Faf du Plessis handed the ball to him when RCB had to defend five runs off the last over. Patel did a splendid job by dismissing Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat.

He brought the equation down to one run off one ball. However, his team ended up losing the game by one wicket.

