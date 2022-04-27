Watch: Harshal Patel refuses to shake hands with Riyan Parag after heated exchange earlier in RCB vs RR clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel exhibited unsportsmanlike behavior towards Riyan Parag following his side's defeat. The Bangalore side fell to a 29 run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Pune on Tuesday, April 26.

The right-arm fast bowler did not shake hands with his counterpart conceivably due to the altercation after the first innings.

As the players walked off, there was a verbal spat between the spin-bowling all-rounder and Harshal Patel. The 20-year old right-handed batter dominated Patel in the final over of the first innings and the matter seemed to have started there. A member of the Royals' dugout had to stop the issue from escalating.

Meanwhile, Patel, the last RCB batter to be dismissed, declined to make peace with Parag after the game.

As the players from both sides shook hands, Patel ignored the 20-year old, who came forward to shake hands with him. The youngster looked slightly stunned by the gesture, as seen in a clip uploaded to Twitter.

Riyan Parag stars in Rajasthan Royals' sixth victory in IPL 2022

The youngster repaid the franchise's faith by striking his maiden half-century in tournament history and winning his first 'Player of the Match' award as well. The Assam-born cricketer's 56 off 31 deliveries, laced with three fours and four sixes, lifted Rajasthan to 144.

No other Rajasthan batter could surpass even 30 runs. Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler perished for a single-figure score as well. Riyan Parag specifically carted Patel for 18 runs in the final over.

The Royals' bowlers did equally well to defend a modest total as Kuldip Sen took figures of 3.3-0-20-4. Ravichandran Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna snared five scalps between them, while Yuzvendra Chahal affected the vital run-out of Dinesh Karthik.

RCB's skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored with 23 as they could only manage 115. Parag also held on to four catches.

With that victory, the inaugural IPL champions also moved to the top of the points table. It also makes their path to the playoffs a lot smoother.

