[Watch] Head coach Justin Langer does a push-up challenge with an LSG player

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer recently did a push-up challenge with one of the players in the team camp.

It has been a decent debut season for Langer so far as a coach in IPL with the LSG side, as they have won six out of their ten games. With 12 points in their tally, the Super Giants are currently placed in the third spot on the points table.

The Lucknow franchise shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give a glimpse of recent activities in the team camp. In it, Justin Langer could be seen engaging in a push-up challenge with one of the LSG players. Langer lasted longer by doing 16, while the player ended up with eight push-ups.

The video was captioned:

"Actions speak louder than words, and push ups speak loudest 🙏😆#LucknowSuperGiants | #IPL2024."

You can watch the video below:

LSG will next face KKR on May 5 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in IPL 2024

The KL Rahul-led side have been one of the consistently performing sides in the IPL this season. Rahul has been leading his team from the front in the batting department as he is currently leading the run-charts for them, scoring 406 runs in 10 games, including three half-centuries.

The Super Giants beat five-time champions MI by four wickets in their previous contest. They will be high on confidence going into their next match, when they will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this Sunday.

Here is the schedule for LSG's remaining games in IPL 2024:

Match 54: May 5 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

Match 57: May 8 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

Match 64: May 14 - Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, 7:30 PM

Match 67: May 17 - Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

Do you think the Lucknow Super Giants can make it to the play-offs and then go on to win the IPL 2024 trophy this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

