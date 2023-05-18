[Watch] Heinrich Klaasen reaches maiden IPL century with a straight six in the SRH-RCB clash

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen smoked a magnificent straight six over long-on to bring up his maiden IPL century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18.

The South African reached the landmark in just 49 deliveries as he helped SRH post a formidable total of 186/5 in their 20 overs. Klaasen's knock of 104 comprised eight boundaries and six maximums as he helped resurrect SRH's innings from 28/2.

Here is a video of Klaasen reaching his century with a six:

Heinrich Klaasen has been SRH's best batter throughout the season, scoring 430 runs at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 179.17.

With this knock, the 31-year-old moved to joint seventh in the Orange Cap list despite batting in the middle order.

Klaasen has not featured in the IPL since 2020 after playing for the Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and RCB in 2019.

Despite Klaasen's brilliant batting form, SRH have endured a disappointing season with just eight points in 12 games. They have been officially eliminated from the playoffs race and are fighting to avoid finishing last on the points table.

"Tried to keep hands as still as possible" - Heinrich Klaasen after his century against RCB

Heinrich Klaasen spoke about the pitch being a little slower than the previous ones in Hyderabad after his breathtaking century that helped SRH post a solid total of 186/5 in their 20 overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The South African felt that the score is slightly above-par considering the nature of the wicket. He also mentioned that the key to his successful run this season has been to keep things simple, especially the movement with his hands.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Heinrich Klaasen said:

"Pretty special feeling. Little bit slower than the previous wickets. Little bit stoppiness from spinners. Trying to keep it as simple as possible (his method). Sometimes I search for flow with my hands, and the movement up and down causes inconsistency. So tried to keep hands as still as possible."

"Would love to say we're above par. They've got a fantastic batting unit. If we get couple of wickets early it should be enough," he added.

While the game doesn't have much consequence for SRH, it is a virtual must-win for RCB as they are on 12 points from as many games. A defeat here will make it virtually impossible for Bangalore to qualify for the playoffs barring numerous other miraculous results.

RCB play their final game against the defending champion Gujarat Titans in Bangalore on Sunday, May 21.

