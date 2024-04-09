[Watch] Heinrich Klaasen's sharp glovework sends Shikhar Dhawan packing in PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan fell prey to some sensational glovework from Heinrich Klaasen during the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur. The stumping of the left-hander off a fast bowler was one of the few instances of its kind in IPL history.

The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Punjab skipper stepped out, hoping to hit the ball over the top. However, Dhawan was deceived by a slight away movement, leading him to miss the ball completely. Klaasen, standing up to the stumps, collected the ball cleanly and whipped the bails off.

The home side had already lost Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh inside the first three overs. Pat Cummins had dismissed Bairstow, while Kumar's first wicket was Prabhsimran Singh.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 182 as Nitish Reddy stars with the bat:

Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Credits: Twitter)

After Dhawan opted to field first, Sunrisers openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma struggled to cope with the seam movement, getting away with multiple edges. Arshdeep Singh's second over proved to be a successful one as he removed Head and Aiden Markram, with the latter only managing a two-ball duck.

With the Orange Army finding themselves at 100/5 at one stage, Reddy launched a counter-attack and brought his 50 off 32 balls in the 15th over. Reddy smacked 22 runs off the same over bowled by Harpreet Brar. Abdul Samad also hit five boundaries in his 12-ball 25.

Towards the end, Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat carried their side to 182. Arshdeep finished with four scalps, including Nitish Reddy, while Sam Curran and Harshal Patel snared two each. Kagiso Rabada also managed a wicket.

Both Punjab and Hyderabad are coming off wins against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, respectively.