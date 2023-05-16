[Watch] "Hello Dharamshala" - Shikhar Dhawan and his PBKS teammates visit a scenic location in Dharamshala 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan visited a scenic location in Dharamshala along with a couple of his teammates on their day off. The PBKS contingent is currently in Dharamshala, which will host their final two home games of IPL 2023.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the picturesque city is the venue for the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings on Wednesday, May 17.

Ahead of the match, Shikhar Dhawan and a few of his teammates enjoyed nature near the mountains in Dharamshala. Shikhar gave his fans a glimpse of their visit by sharing a reel on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post:

"Hello, Dharamshala 👋."

Punjab Kings are currently eighth in the points table with 12 points from 12 games. KKR, RR, and RCB also have 12 points in their accounts but Punjab have the worst net run rate among them.

They will have to win their last two games to have a better chance than their rivals to reach the next stage of the tournament.

"Death bowling is a cause for concern" - Murali Kartik on PBKS' weak points in IPL 2023

Speaking to Cricbuzz, former Indian spinner Murali Karthik recently analyzed the weaknesses of the Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. He pointed out that Shikhar Dhawan-led side have been struggling with their death-over bowling, with Sam Curran, Kagison Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh failing to deliver.

Karthik said:

"Their [PBKS'] death bowling is a cause for concern. Sam Curran has struggled and Kagiso Rabada has also been expensive. There were a lot of expectations from Arshdeep Singh but his form hasn't been that good either."

He added:

"The teams who have done well, their main players have peaked at the right time. You'd want your top players to step up at this crucial juncture. If three or four bowlers get hit in one match, you don't have any option."

