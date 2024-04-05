[Watch] Highlights from Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma's game-changing knocks in GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Shashank Singh (61* off 29) and Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) played sensational knocks to lift Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 17 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4.

Chasing 200, Gujarat Titans were in firm control, having reduced Punjab Kings to 150-6 in the 16th over. However, Shashank and Ashutosh featured in a whirlwind seventh-wicket stand of 43 to lift PBKS to a famous victory in the IPL.

Shashank took the attack to the GT camp, clobbering Umesh Yadav for two fours and a six in the 11th over. He then slog-swept Rashid Khan for a maximum to end the 14th over.

Here are the highlights:

Ashutosh was dropped early in his innings, with Umesh failing to latch on to a chance at deep square leg off Mohit Sharma in the 17th over.

He began the 18th over by smashing Azmatullah Omarzai for consecutive fours - the first ball was swept over square leg, while the second one ramped over the keeper. The last ball of the over was top-edged for a boundary.

In the penultimate over of the game, Ashutosh deposited a slower one from Mohit for a maximum over deep midwicket. The last ball of the over was sent over the deep square leg ropes by Shashank. Eighteen runs came off the penultimate over, bringing the equation down to seven off six balls.

Ashutosh fell on the first ball of the last over bowled by Darshan Nalkande, holing out to long-on off a length ball. Shashank, though, held his nerve to see PBKS home to a famous victory.

A leading edge flew over point off the fourth ball of the over. Shashank then stole a leg-bye off the next delivery, bringing up the winning run.

Punjab Kings got off to a poor start before Shashank, Ashutosh heroics

Chasing 200, Punjab Kings got off to a disappointing start, losing half their side for 111. Captain Shikhar Dhawan (1) dragged a length ball from Umesh back on the stumps, while Jonny Bairstow (22) was knocked over by a beauty from Noor Ahmad.

Prabhsimran Singh (35 off 24) top-edged a googly from Ahmed even as Sam Curran (5) dragged a shortish delivery from Omarzai to short third man. Punjab Kings suffered another big blow when Sikandar Raza (15) edged a length ball from Mohit to the keeper.

Jitesh Sharma (16 off 8) slammed two sixes off Rashid Khan before falling to a full toss from the GT leg-spinner. Shashank and Ashutosh then combined to stun Gujarat Titans.