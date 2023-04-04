Mumbai Indians coaches Kieron Pollard and Mark Boucher played a 'guess the baby picture' challenge ahead of the team's clash against Chennai Super Kings. The two coaches guessed a majority of the players correctly.

The first picture was of Rohit Sharma, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghav Goyal and Ramandeep Singh. Both Kieron Pollard and Mark Boucher guessed Sharma correctly, but they had no clue about Yadav. While Pollard felt Yadav was Hardik Pandya, Boucher thought it was Ishan Kishan.

Both guessed Brevis, Tendulkar and Goyal correctly. They could not figure out Ramandeep's picture initially but got it right after noticing his father in the picture.

"His father sold him out here. Ramandeep," Kieron Pollard said.

"If that's his father, then that must be Ramandeep and I didn't get it looking at Ramandeep. I got it looking at his father so yeah like father, like son," Mark Boucher commented.

You can watch the full video of the challenge in the tweet below.

Kieron Pollard and Mark Boucher are working as Mumbai Indians coaches for the first time this season

Pollard and Boucher joined Mumbai Indians' coaching staff ahead of IPL 2023. While Pollard was a player for MI from 2010 to 2021, Boucher is a new entrant in the MI squad. They seem to have mixed well with the squad as they guessed the majority of the baby pictures correctly.

Mumbai Indians started their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday evening. MI will play their next match against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if they can open their account in IPL 2023.

