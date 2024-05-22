[Watch] "I am Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi" - Former CSK star leaves commentary box in splits during IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Former Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina is known for his sense of humor and that was all on display during Qualifier 1 between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. He was alongside former Indian opener Aakash Chopra doing Hindi commentary.

During the eighth over of Kolkata's chase, Chopra asked Raina whether the latter had any plans of revoking his retirement. The former left-hander is still just 37 years of age.

To this, Suresh Raina cheekily replied:

"I am Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi"

The answer left the commentary box in absolute splits as it was a reference to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi having reversed his retirement several times.

Here's the video:

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket alongside legendary Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni back in 2020. The southpaw was a legend for the Chennai Super Kings and hung up his boots after IPL 2021 when the Super Kings won their fourth title.

How Suresh Raina played a major role in unearthing Virat Kohli

Recently on Jio Cinema, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli revealed that it was Suresh Raina who played an important role in giving the former a massive opportunity in 2008. Both Kohli and Raina were a part of the Indian team for the Emerging Players tournament in Australia.

Kohli revealed that he wasn't getting game time and Raina was then the captain of that team. The southpaw urged the coach Pravin Amre to give Kohli an opportunity as an opener and the right-hander scored a sensational hundred in presence of the-then chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar.

Here's what Virat Kohli told Jio Cinema:

"Raina saw me playing in the nets and asked Amre sir why I wasn't playing. I used to bat in the middle order, while Ajinkya Rahane opened. Amre sir said there wasn't a spot available in the team.

"Then Raina insisted that I should be played, so Pravin sir called me and asked if I would open. I said I would do anything (bat anywhere), just give me a chance to play."

Virat Kohli has achieved legendary status in world cricket across formats and that just shows how crucial it was when Raina recognized his potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback