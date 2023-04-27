[Watch] "I will definitely come to your marriage"- KKR's Rinku Singh on his hilarious conversation with Shahrukh Khan after heroics against GT

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh is having a sensational IPL 2023 season and has already played a number of impactful knocks to prove his mettle as a finisher. His five sixes off the final five deliveries to help KKR beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) has made him an overnight superstar.

KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan was also thrilled by Rinku's efforts and had a brief conversation with the southpaw after the game. Shahrukh also posted a meme on Twitter, hailing Rinku for his contributions.

Speaking to Star Sports after KKR's win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rinku Singh opened up on that conversation and here's what he had to say:

"Sir (Shahrukh) had called me after that game. He was talking about my marriage. He said 'People call me to their marriages but I don't go. But I will definitely come to your marriage' (laughs)."

Rinku Singh played another handy cameo against RCB

With Andre Russell not being able to fire all cylinders, Kolkata have depended heavily on Rinku Singh to give the finishing touches to their innings. The southpaw has managed to deliver on most occasions and did the same against RCB on Wednesday.

With both set batters in Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer back in the dugout, it was down to Rinku to get KKR to the 200-run mark. He smashed a six and a couple of boundaries to help KKR set a target of 201. It proved to be a bit too much for the hosts as they ended up losing by 21 runs.

Rinku's contributions have been of massive importance and will continue to be so if the Knight Riders want to keep their hopes alive of making it to the IPL 2023 playoffs.

