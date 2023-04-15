[WATCH] Impact sub Anuj Rawat's stunning direct hit sends Prithvi Shaw to the pavilion for a 2-ball duck in RCB vs DC IPL 2023 clash 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fielder Anuj Rawat fired a bullet throw in the first over to run out Prithvi Shaw for a 2-ball duck in the chase against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 15. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is the host for this game.

Anuj Rawat was not named in RCB's playing XI initially, as he came in as an Impact Substitute in the 15th over of the first innings, replacing Mahipal Lomror.

He made a crucial contribution in the second innings by causing Shaw's dismissal. In the chase of 175, DC's hopes of getting a brisk start were wrested on the shoulders of aggressive opener Prithvi Shaw, but he failed to provide it.

He nudged the second ball of the innings onto the off-side and took off for a single. Anuj Rawat moved swiftly near the cover region and sent in an accurate direct throw to pull the curtains on Prithvi Shaw's stay at the crease.

You can watch the dismissal below:

Anuj Rawat overcomes a horror batting display with a brilliant fielding effort in the chase in DC vs RCB IPL 2023 clash

Anuj Rawat (15 off 22 balls) had a day to forget with the bat in the first innings earlier in the evening. He came into bat when RCB were struggling at 132/6, with all the primary batters back in the hut.

He stitched a 42-run unbeaten partnership with Shabhaz Ahmed (20 off 12 balls) to take RCB to 174/6. While Shabhaz looked to have a decent touch, Anuj was in woeful form as he struggled miserably with timing. He failed to even turn the strike over to Shabhaz on most occasions and ended up eating up too many deliveries.

Virat Kohli (50) starred with the bat in the top order and laid a strong foundation, but the middle order failed to capitalize on it. Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) was the pick of the DC bowlers as he scalped crucial wickets of Maxwell and Karthik in the middle overs to peg RCB back.

Poll : 0 votes